Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where it will be $15m.

A Hawke's Bay Lotto player has won nearly $25,000 as one of 12 players to win a second division prize.

Saturday night's draw saw the MyLotto player take home $24,631, along with players from as far north as Kaitaia and as far south as Mosgiel.

Three Lotto players from Auckland, Christchurch and Ashburton each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

