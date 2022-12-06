Liam Dudding, who took 6-32 as Hawke's Bay skittled Horowhenua Kapiti for 129 at the weekend, pictured playing a Hawke Cup match last February. Photo / Warren Buckland

Liam Dudding, who took 6-32 as Hawke's Bay skittled Horowhenua Kapiti for 129 at the weekend, pictured playing a Hawke Cup match last February. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay’s hopes of challenging for minor associations’ cricket prize the Hawke Cup in the same season the side lost it could rest on an elimination series match against Taranaki next month.

Taranaki maintained its lead in the Central Districts Furlong Cup competition over the weekend, when all three games, including Hawke’s Bay’s win over Horowhenua Kapiti in Napier, were decided on the first innings.

The Pay Excellence Hawke’s Bay side plays Whanganui in Napier on Saturday and Sunday, and Taranaki in New Plymouth on February 14-15, the winner of the competition claiming the Zone 2 challenge for the Cup soon afterwards.

Hawke’s Bay held the cup until being dismissed by challenger Canterbury Country for under 100 in each innings of a defence in Napier six weeks ago. The new holder has since faced one defence in Rangiora, and will defend the trophy again next month.

Playing at Nelson Park, Napier, Hawke’s Bay batted first on Saturday, with opener Jonathan Whitley not out on 120 and first-drop William Clark scoring 120 in just 128 minutes, including three sixes and 16 fours, declared at 322-2 off 76.3 overs.

The home side looked to be headed for a comfortable win when, with pace bowler Liam Dudding claiming 6-32 from 13.3 overs, Horowhenua Kapiti crashed from 94-2 to be all out for 129 in reply and had to follow-on.

But the visitors weren’t about to wave the white flag, and when stumps were finally pulled on Sunday, the second day had reached 348-7, with opener Bailey Te Tomo making 178, of which 138 were in boundaries (three sixes and 30 fours).

Dudding was handled much more comfortably and took 1-67 off 14 overs, but Brett Johnson was the chief Hawke’s Bay wicket-taker in the visitors’ second innings, with 3-65 off 18 overs.

In Masterton, Wairarapa thwarted Taranaki’s bid for an outright win, with 158-7 in its second innings after a first dig of 213, to which Taranaki had replied with 353-8dec.

Manawatū also fell just short of outright victory by scoring 301-8dec between Whanganui’s innings’ of 142 and 127-9 in Whanganui.

Meanwhile, the Hawke’s Bay women’s team suffered its third consecutive Mike Shrimpton Trophy limited-overs match loss, being beaten by six runs at Cornwall Park, Hastings, on Saturday.

Wairarapa batted first and was all out for 130, wagging the tail a little after being precariously placed at 59-6. Five of the Bay’s six bowlers claimed wickets, with George Fredric taking 3-16 off their eight overs.

Hawke’s Bay looked better placed at 81 before the loss of the fifth wicket in the 21st over, but failed to kick-on and was all out for 124.

Middle-order bat Briar Cloake top-scored with 28 and opener Ellen Smith scored 21, while Wairarapa also shared the wickets around, with all but one of its seven bowlers claiming at least one success.