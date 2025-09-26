“In simple terms, if you don’t vote, you can’t really complain about future decisions.”

The region with the highest returns is Wairoa, with 23.7% (1350).

Close behind is Central Hawke’s Bay, 18.97%, with 2064 voters returning their papers.

Former Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Peter Butler said voters elect people to spend their hard-earned rates.

“These people should be treated the same way as you would choose your own trustees ... someone you would trust to look after your money when you are not around,” Butler said.

When asked what his advice to mayoral candidates would be, Butler said signs with re-elect, proven, transparent, accountable, etc, etc mean “jack all to 99% of voters”.

“You need to pound the streets, attend every meeting from Federated Farmers to the Catholic Women’s Knitting Group. I know, it’s a hard three-month slog.

“Don’t pussyfoot with your speech statements. Even be a little bit controversial.

“I wish all candidates well in their campaigns. It takes b***s to put you and your name out there, so good luck.”

In Napier, 15.16% of eligible voters have cast their votes (7014).

Former Napier Mayor Barbara Arnott said it was nothing new that voting statistics were declining.

“People are interested in local government when the rates notices arrive but not when the voting papers drop through the box,” Arnott said.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council does not have separate voting documents because they are included in the council voting papers.

A spokesperson said if all the returned votes from across the region were added up, it would give a rough estimate of the returns for the regional council.

“However, this isn’t an accurate figure as it doesn’t account for voting papers that are spoiled, for instance. Generally, the vote return for HBRC is done at the end of the voting period,” the spokesperson said.

While the numbers put this year’s voting average above the 2022 tallies for the same time last year, voting papers were sent out a week earlier this year, which means the public has longer to vote.

Voting bin locations

Hastings

Hastings District Council, Hastings War Memorial Library, Mitre 10 Hastings, Woolworths Hastings, Kmart Plaza, Hastings Sports Centre, The Warehouse Hastings.

In Havelock North, you can drop your voting papers in bins at Havelock North Library or Havelock North New World Supermarket.

In Flaxmere, voting bins will be at the library and the Flaxmere Supermarket.

Other locations include Camberley Community Centre, Clive BP, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Four Square Cape View, in Haumoana, and the Fire Station Bakery in Whakatū.

Napier

In Napier, voting bins will be at Napier City Customer Services, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Customer Services, Napier Library, Taradale Library, Napier Aquatic Centre, Woolworths on Carlyle, Woolworths Napier, Pak’nSave Napier, Pak’nSave Tamatea, New World Onekawa, New World Greenmeadows, Taradale 4 Square, Pirimai Supermarket, The Warehouse, Mitre 10 Mega, Kmart, EIT Taradale Campus, EIT Maraenui Learning Centre, Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotu, Beattie and Forbes Ahuriri, NZ Post Marewa.

Wairoa

A spokesperson for the Wairoa District Council said voting documents could be posted until October 7.

“After that date, it is best to deliver your votes to the ballot bin at the main council office, Queen St and New World Wairoa up to the close of voting.”

Central Hawke’s Bay

In CHB, the orange voting bins will be at Four Square Waipawa, New World Waipukurau, Countdown Waipukurau, Takapau Four Square, Ōtāne General Store, Pōrangahau Country Club, Ongaonga General Store, Tikokino Sawyer’s Arms, CHBDC Office, Waipawa plus special voting, Waipawa Library and Te Huinga Wai – The knowledge and learning hub, Waipukurau Library.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.