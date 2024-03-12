An inquiry is being considered after a flight to Auckland lost altitude and King Charles releases his first video address since cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank has been thrown a financial lifeline that it says single-handedly enables it to survive for another three months.

A donation of $15,000 by Hawke’s Bay benefactor, businessman and trustee Kevin Atkinson has given the trust three months to pause and plan for the future.

Hawke’s Bay Digital Archives Trust chairman Peter Dunkerley said they are not out of the woods yet and had revealed that they would pause the collection of material from April 1.

It was earlier reported that the Knowledge Bank, as of March 31 may not have sufficient funds to operate the way it has been due to its reliance on Hastings District Council and Lottery Community grants.

The Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank has been thrown a lifeline by local benefactor Kevin Atkinson. Photo / NZME

He said now the priority was to secure the information they had, and no end date for the pause had been set.

“The financial problems are longer term and we may get some money from the council but we don’t expect the same level we had in the past.”

Dunkerely said they would take time to look at how they ran the archive but said at this stage it would not be closing.

“We have not got enough money for another three months, so let us work our way through that and see what we can produce out the other side. "

“We made sure we secured all the information that we have got and [will] not worry too much about new stuff.”

Earlier two board members resigned but had since withdrawn their resignation and Dunkerely said they would stay on with the charitable trust.

“We have to be realistic about how much money is available to do everything in Hawke’s Bay at this time. We have been through four years of Covid, and the cyclone had drained pockets.”

Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank is based at Stoneycroft in Omahu Rd in Hastings. Photo / Connull Lang

In 13 years the Knowledge Bank has built up an extensive collection of information that has been digitised.

“The vision of James Morgan right from the beginning was that we did the sort of thing that was all about people and the place and the history. It is unique as it’s run by volunteers.”

He said no promises were going to be made when asked about the possibility of closure.

“We are doing the very best we can to make sure it stays here, it’s all online and anybody can tune into the Knowledge Bank and see what is there - maintain that and then see where we go for the future.”

