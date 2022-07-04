Hawke's Bay kitchen designers shine on national award stage

This Trudi Rabbitte Hawke's Bay apartment design won the Kitchen Distinction Award - up to $30k. Photo / Supplied

This Trudi Rabbitte Hawke's Bay apartment design won the Kitchen Distinction Award - up to $30k. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay Kitchen Design and Joinery business has won four major awards at the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association Excellence in Design Awards.

The gala awards ceremony, held in Queenstown, celebrates the best kitchens and bathrooms in New Zealand.

Designer Trudi Rabbitte, of Rabbitte Joinery, won three awards for two projects, including the Kitchen Distinction Award - up to $30k for an apartment in Hawke's Bay.

Trudi Rabbitte's apartment kitchen - ''incredibly clever'', said the judges. Photo / Supplied

Rabbitte also won the Kitchen Distinction Award - $30K-$60k and the Hawke's Bay Chapter Recognition Award for a mid-century kitchen.

Located in an 80s brick home designed by architect Michael Geor, the homeowners wanted to create a mid-century kitchen with better indoor-outdoor flow.

They required the space to respect the architecture of the home, open up the existing space, create a functional cooking zone and introduce a subtle 'wow' factor.

Trudi Rabbitte's mid century kitchen was described as ''a clever, modernist renovation with a simple design and a delicate colour palette''. Photo / Supplied

The sink was strategically placed in front of the window, instead of the island, to create a beautiful space for the children to work on and a place for all baking and cooking preparation to be undertaken.

Judges said the kitchen was super-appealing and that Rabbitte had done some excellent problem-solving to achieve the final product.

"This is a clever, modernist renovation with a simple design and a delicate colour palette. The drawer and door-front details are gorgeous, along with the smashing handle detail and beautiful textures and colours.

''This designer has delivered a splendid product within a careful budget," they said.

Rabbitte's small but clever kitchen that took out the Kitchen Distinction Award - up to $30k Award, uses a muted palette that flows from the entrance and into the kitchen to create repetition of lines and texture with ceiling and wall panels matching the kitchen space.

As it was a small space, it needed to maximise storage while also delivering a minimal look.

Judges praised Rabbitte's commitment to the use of timber as outstanding.

"For the budget, this is an incredibly clever and forward-thinking kitchen. It is perfectly simple, which is hard to achieve, and it incorporates great use of a low-cost panel product. Refined, tonal, and super-modern," they said.

Sharon Dorman, of Rabbitte Joinery, won the DNKBA Kitchen/Bathroom Design – Bronze Award for her work on a kitchen for a large family.

"The family needed good spatial flow, durable work surfaces and multiple work areas to make it easy to cater for large family gatherings,' said Dorman.

Judges praised the contrast between colour and texture in this Sharon Dorman design. Photo / Supplied

To add to the space, an antique French shop-counter creates a warm and practical addition to the kitchen, while also providing a unique textural element to this character-filled home.

Judges said there was a lovely contrast between colour and texture, balancing matte, rustic and glossy finishes.

"The use of light in this space is an interesting feature, as is the use of depth and texture. We also appreciate the re-use aspect, with the incorporation of recycled furniture.

''This kitchen works so well, with its raked timber ceiling and the natural light. It is truly a handsome space," said the judging panel.

President of the NKBA, Mark Bruce of Designmarked Kitchens, said Hawke's Bay stood out at the national awards and made the region proud.

"For the Hawke's Bay region to win four awards is absolutely outstanding - regions twice the size have not received comparative results. Well done to Trudi and her team for showcasing the talent and beautiful design of Hawke's Bay," said Bruce.

The National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA) is the only members organisation for New Zealand Kitchen and Bathroom designers. Its awards are a highlight for the hundreds of members located around the country who include designers, joiners, suppliers and manufacturers.