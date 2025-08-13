The majority of them were in and around Hawke’s Bay, but also in Wellington, Manawatu, Wairarapa and Whanganui.
One resident in Hastings reported it was a short jolt with the power to shift things on shelves, followed by a long rolling motion.
Jerry Flay told Hawke’s Bay Today: “In 13 years in Hawke’s Bay, that was easily the biggest shake I have experienced.”
“Decent, noise like a truck then rocking and rolling, this one even scared the dogs!” another commented online.
This first earthquake was followed by a second smaller quake around 6.25pm at a depth of 40km.
GeoNet reported the strength of the second as magnitude 3.9. So far it has garnered several hundred felt reports.
More to come