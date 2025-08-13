The majority of them were in and around Hawke’s Bay, but also in Wellington, Manawatu, Wairarapa and Whanganui.

A moderate shake in Hastings this evening with a M 4.9 occurring 20km to the south. It was felt throughout the Hawkes Bay, Manawatu and parts of the Greater Wellington region. We have received 5600+ felt reports. pic.twitter.com/Mr5h3LrsyO — GeoNet (@geonet) August 13, 2025

One resident in Hastings reported it was a short jolt with the power to shift things on shelves, followed by a long rolling motion.

Jerry Flay told Hawke’s Bay Today: “In 13 years in Hawke’s Bay, that was easily the biggest shake I have experienced.”

“Decent, noise like a truck then rocking and rolling, this one even scared the dogs!” another commented online.

This first earthquake was followed by a second smaller quake around 6.25pm at a depth of 40km.

GeoNet reported the strength of the second as magnitude 3.9. So far it has garnered several hundred felt reports.

More to come