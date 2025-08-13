Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Hawke’s Bay jolted by earthquake

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

National Emergency Management Agency advises what to do if caught near the shore during an earthquake. Video / NZGetReady

A widely felt earthquake has jolted Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday evening.

The 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck 20km south of Hastings at 5.53pm.

GeoNet reported the quake, which hit at a depth of 30km, caused “moderate” shaking.

Within 5 minutes of the quake, more than 5000 people reported feeling it on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save