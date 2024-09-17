Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay housing market: Rise in house sales as interest rates start to drop

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Economic pain has forced the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates and introduce new lending regulations. How worried is the Deputy Governor about our financial system?

Hawke’s Bay has recorded a three-year high for the number of homes selling across the region as buyers appear to be “in the mood to buy again”.

A total of 214 homes sold during August, according to the latest data released by the Real Estate Institute of NZ (Reinz).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today