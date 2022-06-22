Vintage cars line up at Napier's Soundshell during last year's Winter Deco events. Photo / Paul Taylor

Vintage cars line up at Napier's Soundshell during last year's Winter Deco events. Photo / Paul Taylor

The night air might have chilled but the night life is heating up.

Art Deco Trust's boutique festival is taking centre stage from Friday to Sunday, July 15-17. Get out your coats, hats and fur wraps and take in the sophisticated and stylish Winter Deco 2022 which showcases the best of Hawke's Bay Art Deco.

This year's programme features a Silver Slipper Ball, Deco Dining at Mission Estate, world-class song and dance performances, a new radio play and spectacular vintage cars.

"This year's programme is a great mix of heritage focused events and vintage themed events that everyone can enjoy. There are some exciting new additions to the winter event lineup," Art Deco Trust heritage manager Jeremy Smith says.

Highlights include the Silver Slipper Ball, a night of live music from the Hawke's Bay Jazz Club Big Band, the all singing and dancing stage performance A Fine Romance, the Magic of Fred Astaire, starring New Zealand dancing sweethearts Hillary Moulder and Jeremy Hinman, group dance lessons and fine dining with music from Ehran Jade jazz trio playing the very best of the 20s, 30s, and 40s at Mission Estate.

"Come and discover the fun of Winter Deco. It's all about getting dressed up and having an amazing time at spectacular events."

• To see the full programme of events and to purchase tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz or the Art Deco Centre, 7 Tennyson St, Napier.