An artist's impression of what the new Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital could resemble.

The greenfields site for a new Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital has been identified.

It would sit on a 24-hectare section of land on the corner of York Rd and the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, near Hastings.

Plans for the proposed site have been put to Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, the Hawke’s Bay Mayoral Leaders Forum, the Matariki Regional Economic Development Committee and the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust, who are the local iwi.

Former Hawke’s Bay District Health Board member Dan Druzianic is part of a local group who have put this proposal together, as an alternative to a rebuild at the hospital’s existing site on Ōmahu Road, Hastings.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about the need for a greenfields site to be considered as an alternative to a rebuild on the current site, which is fraught with geotechnical issues, disruptions to public health services due to the site being a construction zone, as well as concerns that the size is no longer large enough,” Druzianic said.

“The stakeholders we have met with all support the concept of a greenfields hospital site, with the region’s mayors and regional council chief executive writing to the minister of health requesting any Te Whatu Ora facility business case includes a new greenfields site option.

“The Matariki group also recommended that this significant Crown health investment should be brought into the post-cyclone recovery plan as a key infrastructure project for regional resilience.’’

The site was chosen for its proximity to existing infrastructure services and the Waikato Expressway. It also sits outside the Civil Defence tsunami zone and on land that has a low liquefaction rating.

It is 3km from the existing Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital, which would allow for a staged transition from the old hospital to the new.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has been among those leading the charge for a new Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital. Photo / NZME

The prospect of a new hospital was recently raised by another former Hawke’s Bay District Health Board member - Tukituki MP Anna Lorck.

Lorck suggested a spend of $700 million to $1 billion for a new hospital was on the table.

Te Whatu Ora has said initial feasibility studies on the viability of the project are under way, while Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said in late May that Hawke’s Bay’s new Jobs and Skills Hub would provide the labour and expertise to build a regional hospital.

Druzianic based this greenfields plan, which could eventually become a 30-hectare health campus, on an Australian model.

That was in Tweed Valley, New South Wales, where the A$723 million (NZ$796m) hospital build began in 2021 and is expected to be completed this year.