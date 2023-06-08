Voyager 2023 media awards

Hawke’s Bay Hospital: Proposed greenfields site for new facility revealed

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
An artist's impression of what the new Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital could resemble.

The greenfields site for a new Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital has been identified.

It would sit on a 24-hectare section of land on the corner of York Rd and the Hawke’s Bay Expressway,

