Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Hospital ICU and ED set for $2.5 million upgrade

4 minutes to read
Hawke's Bay Hospital has upgrades planned for 2022. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Hospital has upgrades planned for 2022. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

The government has announced a $2.5 million upgrade for the ICU, ED, and Renal and Acute Mental Health at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The announcement was made on Wednesday and was met with approval by NZNO

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.