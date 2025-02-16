Hawke’s Bay residents are in for a week of warm nights and even warmer days, with temperatures set to be among the hottest so far this summer.
MetService meteorologist John Law said Tuesday’s weather was set to bring temperatures of 31C in Hastings, the first time the mercury has topped 30C so far this February.
“Napier and Hastings have both only had one day above 30C this year, which is unusual.”
“The 29th of January temperatures got to 31.7C and that was the highest we have seen for far this year in Hastings.”