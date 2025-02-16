Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay heat: Hastings to hit 31C as some of the hottest temperatures of the summer arrive

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hawke’s Bay residents are in for a week of warm nights and even warmer days, with temperatures set to be among the hottest so far this summer.

MetService meteorologist John Law said Tuesday’s weather was set to bring temperatures of 31C in Hastings, the first time the mercury has topped 30C so far this February.

Napier and Hastings have both only had one day above 30C this year, which is unusual.”

Hot weather is expected in Hawke's Bay for rest of the work week. Photo / Connull Lang
“The 29th of January temperatures got to 31.7C and that was the highest we have seen for far this year in Hastings.”

Law said the weather was expected to be warm and muggy and would “probably the warmest it’s been in a while”.

He said there would be no reprieve from the night temperatures as at its highest it would sit around the 18C and 19C mark.

Law said the warmest part of the week despite the Monday rain would be at the start, and daytime temperatures throughout the week were expected to reach 28C to 31C.

Law said southerly air had previously kept temperatures cooler and the the higher temperatures forecasted were due to the warm air from the subtropics.

“What we will find through Napier and Hastings and all of Hawke’s Bay is this warm muggy air as we head through the next couple of days.”

Thursday is expected to have clear skies and experience a shift into “more comfortable temperatures through the night”.

Friday is in for showers as the wind shifts to the south.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

