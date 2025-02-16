Law said the weather was expected to be warm and muggy and would “probably the warmest it’s been in a while”.

He said there would be no reprieve from the night temperatures as at its highest it would sit around the 18C and 19C mark.

Law said the warmest part of the week despite the Monday rain would be at the start, and daytime temperatures throughout the week were expected to reach 28C to 31C.

Law said southerly air had previously kept temperatures cooler and the the higher temperatures forecasted were due to the warm air from the subtropics.

“What we will find through Napier and Hastings and all of Hawke’s Bay is this warm muggy air as we head through the next couple of days.”

Thursday is expected to have clear skies and experience a shift into “more comfortable temperatures through the night”.

Friday is in for showers as the wind shifts to the south.

