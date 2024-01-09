The Rams won in a controversial 5 minute overtime, even though the game could have been over at the regular time buzzer when it was 86-86. Video / Sal's NBL

The Hawke’s Bay men’s basketball team, the Taylor Hawks, have locked in star player and Tall Black Jordan Ngatai for another season.

“Since the start of the free agency period back in November, securing Jordan Ngatai’s signature has been a top priority for the Hawks, and we are overjoyed to announce that he will be standing as the focal point of our team throughout 2024,” a club statement read.

Ngatai, 30, a Tall Black and former NZ Breakers player, was a big part of the Hawks’ run to the playoffs in 2023 in the NZ National Basketball League, where the side came agonisingly close to making the semifinals.

The team lost in extra time to eventual champions the Canterbury Rams in their knockout match, which was shrouded in controversy due to a questionable umpire’s call.

Ngatai, a small forward, said he was excited about the upcoming 2024 season.

“I’ve worked with Gruggs [Hawks new head coach Sam Gruggen] in the past so I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Taylor Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny said the re-signing was a coup for the team.

“Jordan is an exceptional individual, both on and off the court.

“He embodies the values and attitude that the Hawks aim to represent.

“As we prioritise nurturing young local talent, having Jordan as a role model is truly invaluable.”

Jordan Ngatai in action for the Hawks in 2023. Photo/ NZME

The team sacked former head coach and club legend Everard Bartlett after just one season in charge last year despite making the playoffs.

Gruggen, who was previously an assistant coach at the Cairns Taipans in the Australian NBL, is taking the reins this year.

“Bringing Ngatai back was a high priority for the club,” Gruggen said.

“He upholds our values and really shares in our vision for the club moving forward.

“The community loved having Ngatai and his family in Hawke’s Bay. I hope the community is just as excited as the club to watch him in this upcoming season.”