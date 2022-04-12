Hawke's Bay has 474 new Covid cases and 19 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 474 new Covid cases on Tuesday and 19 in hospital.

There are 11,063 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 16 Covid-related deaths, with 622 people in hospital with the virus, including 23 in intensive care.

There has now been a 20 per cent drop in case rates since March 27, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Of the 16 people who died in the past 24 hours, six were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Whanganui, one was from MidCentral, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury and one was from Southern.