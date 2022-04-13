Hawke's Bay has 355 new cases and 12 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 355 new Covid cases today and 12 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 355 new Covid cases today and 12 in hospital.

Nationally there are 9495 new community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 15 Covid-related deaths, with 551 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 in intensive care.

The 15 new deaths brings the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 to 531.

Of the 15 people who have died, one was from Northland, four from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, two from MidCentral, three from Nelson Marlborough and two from Canterbury.

One person was in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, five in their 80s and one over 90 - this includes eight women and seven men.

Meanwhile the country will move to the less restrictive orange traffic light pandemic response setting from 11.59pm tonight.

The Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the decision today at the 1pm press conference.

Orange meant no indoor or outdoor capacity limits and seated rules removed, Hipkins said.

At the orange setting people were encouraged to wear a mask when out and about, Hipkins said.