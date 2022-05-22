Hawke's Bay has 166 new Covid cases, with 19 in hospital today. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 166 new Covid cases, with 19 in hospital today.

Nationally there are 4990 new community cases of Covid-19 and a further 10 Covid-related deaths.

There are also 379 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

Of the deaths reported today, two were from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Lakes, one from MidCentral; three from Canterbury and one from Southern.

Two people were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Nine were men and one woman died.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Of the people in hospital with the virus, 12 per cent were unvaccinated or not eligible, 3 per cent were partially vaccinated or had received one dose, 23 per cent were double vaccinated and 61 per cent had also received their booster.

Today's deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1055.