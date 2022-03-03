Former Hawke's Bay boy William Trubridge is a multiple world record holder in free diving, and is aiming to add another while fundraising to support Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Former Hawke's Bay boy William Trubridge is a multiple world record holder in free diving, and is aiming to add another while fundraising to support Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

A_081119NZH40UNDER01.JPG Former Hawke's Bay boy William Trubridge is a multiple world record holder in free diving, and is aiming to add another while fundraising to support Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Former Hawke's Bay local and 18-time free diving world record holder William Trubridge is attempting a new record to fundraise for Ukraine.

On Friday morning he swam 121 underwater laps of a 25 metre swimming pool and has raised just over $9,000 for food and supplies to support Ukraine.

His attempt was in the Bahamas and was livestreamed through YouTube.

He said in the livestream his most ambitious goal for the attempt was 120 and he was exhausted following it.

"My head is still spinning a bit, that was intense."

He thanked donors for their support on the livestream.

"Thank you for helping my brothers and sisters in Ukraine when they need it most."

The donation page for the cause is at: https://pledgeit.org/an-hour-for-ukraine