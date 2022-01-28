Hawke's Bay field on first day of Hawke Cup defence

Jubilation in the Hawke's Bay camp after Todd Watson bowled Manawatu first-drop batsman Ma'ara Ave for four runs. Photo / Warren Buckland

Neighbouring and traditional cricket foes have started their quest for the new-season's minor associations cricket supremacy as Hawke's Bay defend the Hawke Cup against Manawatu.

The match started on time at 10.30am at Nelson Park, Napier, with Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw winning the toss and putting the challenger in to a bat, hopeful of early wickets in a form of cricket known for its big first innings scores.

With fine weather predicted throughout the three days and both sides at full strength, it's expected to be Hawke's Bay's toughest game since starting a 14th cup reign with a win by an innings and 42 runs over North Otago in Oamaru last February.

Following that third successful challenge in five years, the Bay deflected a Hamilton challenge with a win by eight wickets, and this season scored three wins by an innings in their only completed games in the Furlong Cup Hawke's Cup Zone 2 elimination series, in which Manawatu won the right to the challenge – their first dalliance with the Cup since losing a defence in 2015.

Among the small number of spectators on the first morning – with Central Districts Stags players practising in the nets at one end of the large oval and a dad playing cricket with the children at the other end – was former long-time Hawke's Cricket Association chairman and now archivist Harry Findlay, who was soon talking about one of the more bizarre Hawke Cup games.

It was just a few metres further away on the same park in April 1947, between the same two associations in the rare position of Manawatu, having held the cup for several years having agreed to play an away defence, against Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay had been all out for 127, and had Manawatu reeling at 17-4 when their captain expressed his disgust over all four wickets having been leg before wicket decisions, called the team in and headed home to Palmerston North.

Hawk's Bay were later awarded the win on the basis of Manawatu having conceded, but had just one successful defence before the cup headed west again, to Wanganui.

Today, after two-and-a-half hours in the field Hawke's Bay had Manawatu at 83-2 as the lunch break started about 1pm, with Manawatu opener not out on 38, and Hawke's Bay having just introduced spin with one maiden over from captain Schaw.

There was immediate success for Hawke's Bay first-change bowler William Clark when he broke Manawatu's 50-run opening partnership with his first ball, Bevan Small caught by wicketkeeper Kurtis Weeks.

Hawke's Bay gained an upper hand in the session after lunch, starting about 20 minutes after the return to play when Schaw had taken a crucial third Manawatu wicket to fall, bowling No 4 bat Arana Noema-Barnett, making it 99-3, and 108-4 soon afterwards when he had Manawatu opener Mason Hughes caught by Bayley Wiggns for 50.

Manawatu was 137-4 in the 70th over just after the start of the last session, Schaw having 2-19 off 14 overs, five of which were maidens.

