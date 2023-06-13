Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay farmer whose house did not flood questions Category 3 zoning

By
4 mins to read
Tangoio resident and farmer Barry Hoy (right) and son Merv Hoy, next to Barry's home and farm. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tangoio resident and farmer Barry Hoy (right) and son Merv Hoy, next to Barry's home and farm. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay farmer Barry Hoy has been left puzzled about why his home has been zoned in Category 3 despite not being flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

About half of his Tangoio farm, north of Napier,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today