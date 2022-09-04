Hawke's Bay Dragon Boat Club team looking smart in their new uniforms.

Although the chills and fevers of winter may be almost behind us, dragon fever may have hit the Bay.

The Hawke's Bay Dragon Boat Club had its official launch in January 2020, but with Covid restrictions, the club has struggled to gain momentum, says secretary-treasurer Dot Foote. However, that hasn't stopped enough members to form a part team to compete in next year's international event held at Lake Karapiro.

"It's been difficult to attract people, but we have around 10 crew and can team up with another part team for the event," Dot says.

The Hawke's Bay club has 80 people on its books, with a core group of 16 to 18. Within that group is a strong contingent of breast cancer survivors, forming the Bay Bosom Buddies who will compete at Karapiro.

Breast cancer survivors and dragon boat racing have their origins in Canada, where in 1996, sports medicine physician Dr Don McKenzie launched the dragon boat team Abreast in a Boat to test the myth that repetitive upper-body exercise in women treated for breast cancer encourages lymphedema. Dr McKenzie believed that by following a special exercise and training programme, women could avoid lymphedema and enjoy active, full lives. Following the lead of that original Abreast in a Boat team, many teams have been formed around the globe, with dragon boat racing now the fastest-growing water sport in the world.

About 4000 people are expected at next year's International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission (IBCPC) event, which is usually held every four years and attracts breast cancer dragon boat teams from all over the world,

"We just want to be part of it. We'll give it our best shot," Dot says.

A dragon boat is 12m long, has a crew of 20 paddlers, and a sweep who stands at the stern and steers with a long oar. A drummer, or caller, sits at the front of the boat and faces the team, drumming a rhythmic beat for the crew to paddle to. Dot says they are thrilled to have Raquel Matiaha on board who has joined the club as coach and sweep.

"Raquel paddled for many years with the Wairarapa club and has been keen to get back into dragon boating since she moved to Hawke's Bay. She is developing an enthusiastic group keen to get out on the water whenever possible."

The club typically goes out for a paddle on Saturdays from 9am. Dot says dragon boating fosters teamwork and camaraderie.

"People participate into their 80s — there's no upper age limit. You don't need to be as fit as people might imagine. Each person is one-twentieth of the power needed."

The club "inherited" a boat that had been unused for several years and needed some restoration work, which was carried out by a local builder who volunteered his time. Club members also chipped in with sanding and painting, before she was able to take to the water again.

After months of fundraising, the club has recently taken delivery of T-shirts and caps.

"They add to our sense of belonging — it gets our name out there."

Dot is quick to point out the club is open to anyone over 12, whether breast cancer survivors or not. She also says there is no need to have any prior experience of boating.

"When I joined it was completely new to me. I had no background in, or knowledge of, boating. For most people this is new. You don't need to feel you're joining a team that has it all sussed."

■ Anyone interested in dragon boat racing, phone Dot on 021 151 2747 or email hbdragonboating@gmail.com