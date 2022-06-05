The Manson generations at the sheep dog championships, from left Neil Manson, grandson Bennett Manson, and son Tom Manson, winner of two North Island titles. Photo / Supplied

The Manson generations at the sheep dog championships, from left Neil Manson, grandson Bennett Manson, and son Tom Manson, winner of two North Island titles. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay sheep dog trialists have completed possibly the region's best-ever month of national and Island championships.

Region representatives won four of the eight titles at the North Island and New Zealand championships which ended on Saturday at Meringa Station, east of Taumarunui.

Pride of place went to Wairoa trialist Ned George who won the New Zealand straight hunt title with Sprocket and Mohaka club member Tom Manson who won the North Island zig zag and straight hunt double with his dog Buck.

The other success was that of Makotuku trialist, New Zealand trans-Tasman series team captain and Wairarapa SHB centre competitor Guy Peacock, who won the North Island short head and yard title with Slim.

George had never been in a New Zealand title runoff before.

Three generations of the Manson family took part in the event, with Tom Manson's father Neil and son Bennett also running dogs during the week.

The Taumarunui championships were all but a clean sweep for Hawke's Bay and Poverty Bay, with only one of the eight titles going outside the region.

79-year-old Poverty Bay veteran Merv Utting took out the North Island and New Zealand long head titles double.