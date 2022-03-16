Hawke's Bay cricketer Jenna Allison has been named one of the ANZ Next XI.

Hawke's Bay cricketer Jenna Allison, 14, has scored the opportunity of a lifetime being named one of the ANZ Next XI.

ANZ searched the country to find 11 passionate young cricketers who were ready to take their skills to the next level.

The ANZ Next XI academy will show New Zealand's young female cricketing talent a pathway into elite level cricket and future world cups, as the White Ferns takes on the world at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Jenna will get to meet her heroes while attending an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy later this year, where they will meet the players, train with the team, attend expert-led masterclasses, and learn valuable skills to inspire them to become the very best cricketer they can be.

Jenna was shocked and happy to be named one of the ANZ Next XI and went for a training run to celebrate.

Jenna, who plays for Havelock North Club Women's team and the Napier Girls' High First XI, was presented with an ANZ Next XI training kit including a uniform, bat, helmet and pads to ensure that she has everything she needs to be White Ferns ready.

When she's not at practice, Jenna trains in her spare time too. When the opportunity came up to join an all boys tournament over the summer, with players from all around the country, she jumped at the chance.

"I wanted to get as much cricket in as possible but there was nothing for the girls. I had played a few weekly games with this team before so I wanted to be in that."

It wasn't Jenna's first time playing against an all boys team, some of them rep players, but this time was a little different.

"The opposition laughed when I came out, probably because I was a girl."

Despite this Jenna smashed it, and made it one of her proudest moments.

"I went out there and got 39 not out. I hit five fours and a couple of sixes. There were a lot of moments in there when I felt accomplished with myself and I felt like I proved myself a lot."

To Jenna's delight her coaches moved her up the batting order as a result. Focusing on her routine helped her tune out the opposition.

"I did what I normally do. I wasn't really fazed that they were all boys, I was going to let my actions speak louder than my words. I kind of like being underestimated like that - because then I can prove myself."

Jenna attributes her fearless moves on the pitch to her history playing with and against boys cricket teams and great coaching.

"I think playing with the boys has really helped me. When facing faster bowlers I'm not as scared as I used to be. It's given me an edge now that I'm playing in the women's team."

Coming off the back of her first win with her school team for the season, Jenna is focused on her bright future in cricket.

"My main goal is to end up in the White Ferns. There's a few steps before that, I want to get into the Central District Hinds team and the under 18s. Don't underestimate girls - wait until they show you what they can do before you judge them."