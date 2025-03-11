With the domestic season now over, and no cricket scheduled for a while, Devonshire went into work as normal on Monday and spoke to her manager about a sudden change in plans.
“Work were really good about it, they’ve been really flexible. I went into the office on Monday and spoke to my manager and he was happy,” she says.
Devonshire has been a regular in the Central Hinds side for the past three seasons, with her powerful left-handed batting and spin bowling seeing many sit up and predict further honours for the former Havelock North Primary and Iona College old girl.
Just last week she was called into the White Ferns set-up when they played Sri Lanka in a rained-out ODI in Napier, to provide fielding cover when experienced batter Lauren Down was ruled out with a sore back.
“That was awesome. I wasn’t really expecting to be helping out last week, let alone this week, but I was stoked to be there for Emma [McLeod’s] debut.
“I’ve played a lot of cricket with her, so it was really cool just to see her get her cap and see her get rewarded.”
As well as McLeod, Devonshire will join another Central Hinds teammate, Rosemary Mair, in the squad for a series which is closely followed by another three-match T20 series against Australia later this month.
But before getting too far ahead of herself, Devonshire is just hoping to get the chance to take the field over the next week and fulfil a family prediction.