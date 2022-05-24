Hawke's Bay Covid-19 cases rise by 268

Hawke's Bay has 268 new Covid cases today, and 17 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 268 new Covid cases today, and 17 in hospital.

Nationally there are 8435 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with the Ministry of Health reporting a further 15 Covid-related deaths.

There are 327 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The ministry said one of these people was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Three of the people whose deaths were reported today were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, one was from Nelson-Marlborough, four were from Canterbury and three were from Southern.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," a ministry spokesperson said.