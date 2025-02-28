Jeff and Dawn Laurent are about to celebrate 80 years of marriage, potentially making them Hawke’s Bay’s longest-married couple.
The pair initially met at a Saturday night Catholic dance at Foresters’ Hall and married in the original St Patrick’s Church in Napier on March 3, 1945 - aged 20 and 18 respectively.
When they met, during World War II, Dawn was manpowered to work at the Masonic Hotel as a housemaid for mainly military servicemen, while Jeff was stationed in Hawke’s Bay waiting to be shipped out with the army.
Fortunately for the family, that never happened.
Jeff, now 100, and Dawn, 98, still live in the same house in Napier they have called home for decades.