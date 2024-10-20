Advertisement
Tararua news

Dannevirke couple’s low-key celebration for their diamond wedding anniversary

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
3 mins to read
Linda and Peter Lintern had a quiet celebration for their 60th wedding anniversary with a meal at a Dannevirke cafe.

Linda and Peter Lintern had a quiet celebration for their 60th wedding anniversary with a meal at a Dannevirke cafe.

Linda and Peter Lintern’s family weren’t able to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with them.

So it was a low-key celebration with lunch at the Black Stump cafe in Dannevirke.

But the couple were very understanding knowing that due to various circumstances, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren weren’t able to make the trek to the Tararua District.

Linda says Peter was a professional cyclist and was doing a tour around Central Otago when they met.

“My parents had a little fruit shop and he called in to buy something.”

The couple say they were both very attracted, so much so that Peter’s riding companion had to make her own way home.

The couple married in Gore in 1964 and four years later they decided to cross the Cook Strait to live on the North Island.

Their crossing was on the Lyttelton-Wellington ferry, the Wahine, which just a few short months later, would run aground on Barrett Reef amid a tropical cyclone.

They moved to Auckland where they lived for 14 years, then spent another 14 years in Whangārei and 12 years in Whangamatā.

They moved to Dannevirke seven years ago to help Linda’s younger sister, whose husband had motor neuron disease.

Both agree that being retired means they can live virtually anywhere.

Linda’s sister has since died and they have taken on the care of her teacup chihuahua and they can often be seen walking up and down the streets with the dog.

So what is the key to a long-lasting marriage?

“He writes me the most beautiful cards,” Linda says. “He even tells me I’m still beautiful.”

Peter says they do have their differences from time to time, but it’s been a happy marriage.

“We’ve been overseas, been all over the place,” he says. “We’ve had a good life.”

“I keep trying to get him to say ‘we have a good life’,” Linda pipes up.

They do have different interests, particularly when it comes to watching television.

“He watches the most horrible programmes,” Linda says.

“I watch sport,” Peter replies. He still considers himself a professional bike rider and rides every day, keeping himself active.

Their celebration of 60 years of marriage might have been just the two of them, but they’ll most likely be sending out plenty of photos and messages to their friends and family to say they made it.

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.


