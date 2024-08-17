Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay councils must pay wages of $1100 per day to Crown manager

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Lawrence Yule has been tasked with speeding up flood protection work in Wairoa. Photo / NZME

Lawrence Yule has been tasked with speeding up flood protection work in Wairoa. Photo / NZME

Two Hawke’s Bay councils will have to pay a Crown manager $1100 in wages for every day that he works, despite the Government appointing him to the role.

Former Hastings Mayor and Tukituki Lawrence Yule has been hired by the Government to speed up flood protection work in Wairoa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today