A concept image of the Rissington Bridge which will have construction start mid September. Photo / Hastings District Council

“Rissington Bridge is a vital connection for residents, farmers and freight operators. Its replacement is not just about restoring what was lost, but building back stronger, safer and more resilient for decades to come.”

Following the success of the recently completed Moteo-Puketapu Bridge, the same proven team would lead the project, construction of which was scheduled to start on September 16.

Situated beside the temporary bridge, which would provide access while construction was under way, the new bridge would be a significant upgrade on the previous structure in terms of resilience and capacity.

Fulton Hogan crews worked on restoring access across the Mangaone River, Rissington, in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

While the original bridge was 48.8m long and 4.25m wide, the new replacement would be 78.3m long and 8.2m wide.

In addition, the bridge deck would be 1.3m higher, reducing vulnerability to future flood events.

Designed for two full traffic lanes, the bridge would meet the needs of modern heavy vehicles at the same time as being future-proofed for New Zealand’s largest permitted truck loads, including overweight loads via special permit.

Shoulders for cyclists and pedestrians would be incorporated, ensuring all road users would be safer.

The deep-seated piles, each 1.2m in diameter and extending 13m to 16m into “papa” bedrock (soft sedimentary rock), would provide a strong foundation engineered to withstand debris impacts and extreme weather conditions.

Hazlehurst said the bridge’s design reflected both the immediate needs of the community and the district’s long-term recovery strategy.

“As was the case with the Moteo-Puketapu Bridge, we’ve taken the opportunity to create a replacement that’s better and stronger than the original – better able to stand up to future events, and with capacity to meet the needs of the large equipment carrying stock and produce around the region, activity that’s vital for our local economy.”

Depending on the weather and no other unforeseen delays, the bridge construction is expected to be complete in September 2026.