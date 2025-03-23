Along with Rangihuna, prop Manahi Brooking, centre Anaru Paenga Morgan and substitute winger Vilikesa Waqanituva were prominent for the visitors.

Prop Tim Farrell, lock Donovan Mataira and winger Elia Bari were the Texans' best.

Defending champions Taradale Rugby and Sports opened their campaign with a 52-15 win against Aotea in Dannevirke.

Taradale manager Tim Combs said his troops made a slow start and this was a tribute to Aotea’s work at the breakdown.

“In the second half, we tidied up our work at the breakdown and got a roll on.

Openside flanker Toby Single was the player of the match. Blindside flanker Josh Eden-Whaitiri and second five-eighth Billy Ropiha also impressed for the visitors.

“While we earnt some respect after conceding 100 points to them last year, we still have to work on our fitness,” Aotea manager Bryan Te Huki said.

Prop Manahi Goulton and 17-year-old fullback Drhyas Paewai were prominent for Aotea.

Hastings Rugby and Sports proved they will be top-four contenders come Maddison Trophy time with their 38-15 win against Havelock North at Elwood Park. Halfback Caleb Horsefield claimed player-of-the-match honours for the hosts with classy control and direction. First five-eighth Koby Deacon and winger Isaac Hinton also shone in the winning backline.

Prop Manu Naciva had a memorable debut with powerful carries and scrummaging.

Lock-loosie Kane Ngawhare, lock Oto Katoa and winger Jahdiel Asovale were all key architects in Napier Old Boys Marist’s 78-5 walloping of Clive at Park Island. Old Boys co-coach Matt Wyatt was rapt with the trio as he had coached them at St John’s College.

Central head coach Rob Evans was thrilled with the manner in which his troops banked five competition points from a 36-7 win against MAC at Flaxmere Park.

Captain and tighthead prop Lachie Gunson claimed player-of-the-match honours for the visitors. Hooker Ben Hince and first five-eighth Brayden Hardwidge also made Evans' MVP list.

MAC head coach Viliamu Malaitai admitted the visitors exposed his side’s lack of depth. Halfback Bronson Hokianga, lock-loosie Solomone Fono, flanker Api Tawalo and centre Filemoni Asolua all had memorable moments for the hosts.

Scores:

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 44 (Manahi Brooking (2), Vikiesa Waqanituva (2), Charlie Nash, Rocky Hoffman, Liam Batt tries; Sheridan Rangihuna (2), Batt cons; Rangihuna pen), Napier Technical 20 (Elia Bari, Manaaki Aranui, Phagen Clarke-Winiata tries; Adam Curran pen, con). HT: 15-10.

Taradale Rugby and Sports 52 (Trinity Spooner-Neera (2), Bethel Malasia, Dylan Ramsay, Brayden Cunningham, Josh Eden-Whaitiri, Sam Combs Billy Ropiha tries; Spooner-Neera (5), Luke Thomas cons ), Aotea 15 (Aotea: 15 Tries: Manahi Goulton, Sam Jones tries; Hoera Stephenson con, pen). HT: 19-8.

Hastings Rugby and Sports 38 (Daniel Toala, Sakopo Aho Ofa, Faleapuna Matamata, Oscar Sowman, Caleb Horsefield, Isaac Hinton tries; Sowman 4 cons), Havelock North 15 (Tom Brock, Kaihau Pasikala tries; Lawson Gillies con, pen). HT: 17-10.

Central 36 (Karl Lepelaars, Semi Vodosese, Dylan Wind, Trei Nepe- Apatu tries; Brayden Hardwidge 4 pens, 2 cons), MAC 7 (Solomone Kuli Kefu Fono try; Jaybee Thompson con). 18-7.

Napier Old Boys Marist 78 (Kere Penetito, Michael Beech (3), Ioane Lauano, Johnny Faleiva (2), William Tremain, Duff Penetito (2), Jahdiel Asovale tries; Kere Penetito 9 cons), Clive 5 (Anthony Tonu’u try). HT: 38-5.