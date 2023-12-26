GM of Surf Life Saving NZ Northern region Zac Franich gives us his top tips and tricks for staying safe this summer in and around the water. Video / Carson Bluck

Three people who were dragged off their feet and two boogie boarders stuck in a rip had to be rescued at Hawke’s Bay’s Waipātiki Beach on Christmas Day, prompting renewed calls from Surf Life Saving NZ to exercise caution in the water this summer.

The golden sand beach is 11km from SH2, north of Napier.

According to the latest SLNZ post-Christmas Day update, the three people dragged off their feet were swimming between the flags, whereas the boogie boarders caught in the rip were not.

Lifeguards Zach (left) and Jonty Ebbett-Watt patrol Waipātiki beach in January 2023.





Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, said one of Surf Life Saving’s core objectives was to intervene early and stop a situation from escalating, and that both paid and volunteer surf lifeguards are present to provide guidance and expert advice to the public.

“We exist to support the public in safely enjoying New Zealand’s coastlines. Surf lifeguards have an excellent understanding of the many dangers present, and we highly recommend that the public heeds our advice, particularly when it comes to some of our country’s more dangerous beaches.”

SLSNZ’s Central Region includes Hawke’s Bay as well as Ōtaki, Levin-Waitārere, Palmerston North, and New Plymouth saw 180 preventative actions taken by SLNZ staff.

It’s not the first summer that Waipātiki has been infamous for daring rescues. A swimmer was swept out to sea at the beach and rescued in January 2022 with the help of a member of the public.

The death of Auckland man Hyuckjun Kown in the surf at Ocean Beach on the Hawke’s Bay coast on December 15 also came just as lifesavers were warning of the unique dangers in the area and preparing for an expected busy holiday season.