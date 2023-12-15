The rescue of seven people at Waimārama, including children, is a timely reminder of the unique danger from a notorious rip that appears out of the blue at Hawke’s Bay’s most popular beach.

Lifeguards will be on the beach, along with other popular beaches, daily for the next six weeks from Saturday, with surf lifesaving club members at weekends and the paid lifeguard service midweek from Monday.

A Surf Lifesaving New Zealand summary of weekend activities says the rescued people got into difficulty while swimming in front of the Waimārama Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday.

Rescues take place at Hawke’s Bay beaches regularly each summer, but still there have been drownings of swimmers and divers.

Waimārama in January 2022, when peak temperatures were over 30C. Photo / NZME

Waimārama Surf Lifesaving Club chairman Ken Laurie told Hawke’s Bay Today the rescues were effectively two near-simultaneous incidents in the patrolled area between the flags in front of the clubhouse.

It included shallows, where the Waimārama rip gouges a deep trough within seconds, quickly catching swimmers out of their depth, sometimes just a step or two from firm footing. He said the first involved a parent and two children who “fell” into the trough, and the second almost immediately afterwards involving two teenagers and two children.

People at the beach on Saturday said that others were helped to safety by members of the public.

No inflatable rescue boats were needed, none of those rescued was understood to have required treatment and Laurie said it was fortunate no one was harmed. However, it was a timely reminder of the dangers as people start flocking to beaches over the summer.

He said there were significant numbers at the beach on Saturday, and about 12 surf lifesavers on duty, but on Sunday there were “just about more lifeguards than swimmers in the water”.

Midweek numbers are expected to ramp up from early next week, with high schools already finished for the year and the last day for many of the others being next Wednesday.

Laurie said the lifeguards kept watch over the entire beach and people on the shore could see rips developing. The patrolled area between the flags was altered depending on the conditions.

Surf Lifesaving NZ Central Region lifesaving manager Justine Fleming said 22 surf lifesavers had been enlisted for the paid service in Hawke’s Bay for the summer. Weekday patrols would be maintained from Monday at Waimārama, Ocean Beach, Waipatiki and in Napier at Westshore and Hardinge Rd, from 10.30am to 6pm.

The service is paid for through local councils. The lifeguards include some working while home from university and some who, while being trained surf lifesavers and active members of their clubs, will be paid lifeguards for the first time.

The website safeswim.org.nz provides up-to-date conditions at beaches throughout the country.