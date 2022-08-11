Hawke's Bay chill lingers: Lowest 2022 temps on the radar

It was great weather for soup in misty Patoka this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was great weather for soup in misty Patoka this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings and Napier could experience their coldest mornings of the year this weekend, with temperatures potentially dropping to -2C and -1C respectively.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Hawke's Bay was among a few places across the country looking likely to surpass their coldest temperatures of the year.

While Friday looks likely a repeat of Thursday for much of the region, with morning showers and south-westerlies, Saturday in Napier could start with a cool -1C morning and a high of 13C during the day.

Hastings could dawn even cooler, with -2C overnight predicted and a later maximum of 13C.

Ferris said Napier's coldest temperature this year was -0.4C, with Hastings' lowest recorded at -1.3C.

"It is August, of course, so it's not out of place, but with almost a week of southerlies since Sunday we've seen persistent cold air dragged up much of the country, and that's likely to linger over the weekend," Ferris said.

However, it's not all gloom, with daytime temperatures rising and the sun emerging to warm the twin cities on Saturday and Sunday.

Areas of high pressure would see frosty starts, winds dropping and skies clearing.

"Saturday and Sunday will be mostly fine, with Sunday actually looking pretty good."