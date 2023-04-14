Team leader Gill Scarlett stands on King Rd, Meeanee, an area hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

The original “due date” for the 2023 census collection has well since passed but in Hawke’s Bay, the mammoth project has only just begun for Stats NZ ground teams.

Until early June, a locally led taskforce will be out in the community making contact with those who have not yet filled in their forms.

But some areas will require a more careful approach than others, and staff say they are exercising humility and respect as they travel to some of the hardest-hit areas.

Gill Scarlett, one of the team leaders for Napier, met with some of her collectors at the Willowbank retirement village in Napier on Friday, where many residents welcomed the group with open arms.

“The approaches we take are personalised to the local area,” she said.

Scarlett highlighted that an overarching theme for these approaches was not one of “forcing” people to do the census, but of offering assistance and guidance.

There were options to attend events, sit down with a team member or do it in their own time. Events and outreach programmes, including those for Māori and Pasifika communities, will also take place this month.

“Lots of people don’t understand or know about the delay [with the due date extension], so they are often happy to see us.

“Some keep thinking they missed out.”

She said teams were there to ensure people this wasn’t the case, and that the census was still a vitally important tool for the Government to use.

“It’s just so important now that people are counted for the rebuild and planning going forward. Every person counts so that the money goes to the right places.”

Census collectors Tristan Binsted and Kelly Wilde greet residents at the Bupa Willowbank retirement village in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Friday was the first day in the field for Tristan Binsted. The former apple picker was shadowing fellow collector Kelly Wilde as they checked in with residents.

He said while the job was a good temporary gig, he also liked how his work would help paint a better picture of his community and what funding it required.

Wilde said her census collector role had now morphed into more of an assistance role in which they have to be more adaptable and approach the community in a different way.

“Obviously people have been affected and displaced and we have to be very aware of that. You never know what you’re going to get when you knock on the door.”

She said she was inspired to get involved to be a part of the community engagement.

“I guess it’s just about being a part of something bigger. It’s a really good way to connect with your community and make sure people are getting funding.”

Pushback had been minimal, she said.

“Everyone has been very kind. I haven’t had any conflict. I think the cyclone has made everyone become more aware of how they deal with people.”

Hard-hit areas like Esk Valley and King Rd in Meeanee have been areas of challenge for the ground crews, who said they are giving people time and space to recover before they approach.

“Lots of these roads were previously inaccessible and many of the residents have been displaced,” Scarlett said.

Te Ahu Kauawhi taskforce lead Annette Papuni-McLellan said in statement last week that the aim was to tailor an approach so each community could be counted in the 2023 Census in ways that work best for them.

“The plan is to provide as much support as people want or need,” she said.

Stats NZ also made it clear that people would not be prosecuted for not filling in the census.