Census 2023: Stats NZ dedicates locally-led taskforce for cyclone affected regions

A dedicated team will operate in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne to help communities complete their census. Photo / Te Rawhitiroa Bosch

A dedicated team will operate in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne to help communities complete their census. Photo / Te Rawhitiroa Bosch

Communities in Hawke’s Bay and Te Tairāwhiti struggling with the 2023 Census will be supported by a dedicated team that will operate in the region, says Stats NZ.

The organisation previously announced that the census collection in both regions had been extended to June 2023 to enable people to prioritise family wellbeing, their homes, and their businesses following the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

According to Stats NZ, the new taskforce, named Te Ahu Kauawhi, will be locally led and nationally supported. Its main focus will be on community outreach and support.

“We have named the taskforce ‘Te Ahu Kauawhi’, which means ‘to extend an embrace’, because that is the approach on-the-ground census teams want to lead with, with their local communities,” said Te Ahu Kauawhi taskforce lead Annette Papuni-McLellan.

“As locals, they understand what people have been dealing with, and Te Ahu Kauawhi will focus effort and support in ways considerate of people’s situations.”

Census collection activities will commence gradually from the end of March, on a localised basis informed by community partnerships and insights.

“The aim is to deliver an approach so each community can be counted in the 2023 Census, in ways that work best for them. The plan is to provide as much support as people want or need,” Papuni-McLellan said.

She highlighted that a continued focus would be taking the time to connect with local iwi and hapū, and with community organisations and leaders.

“We will minimise the impact on people, attempting to complete the census in one visit from a census collector, with help available to complete census forms in your home if needed.

“Or, people can choose to do the census online or attend one of the many census events that will be run to help people take part in the census. We are taking the lead of iwi, community organisations and regional employers to deliver these.”

A list of local events is available on the census website, and Stats NZ said this will be updated as additional events are confirmed.

“Our aim from the outset has been for the 2023 Census to be the most inclusive yet, and Te Ahu Kauawhi, alongside the iwi-collection efforts of Toitū Tairāwhiti and Te Whānau ā Apanui, will help those in areas affected by recent weather events be counted,” said deputy Government statistician and deputy chief executive of census and collection operations, Simon Mason.

“At its heart, the census is about community and whānau. It is about people and what they need. The census gives the most complete picture of our communities and helps iwi, community groups, councils, Government and businesses make decisions about the funding and location of infrastructure, services and support needed by communities.

“This is even more important in times of recovery from events like Cyclone Gabrielle. Ultimately, census data will contribute to the long-term recovery of these regions.”

Once started, census collectors will be in affected communities where needed until June 1, 2023.

Advice for those in the region that are able to fill out the census remains the same.

“If people haven’t done the census yet, they don’t need to wait for a census collector. People with internet access can do the census online now in English and Māori.”

People can request an access code at www.census.govt.nz or call 0800 236 787, where they can request paper forms and information in multiple languages and formats.