The 2024 Hawke's Bay Business Awards, where the Leader of the Year Award was given to Henare O'Keefe, who was recently re-elected to Hastings District Council.

Finalists have been named in six categories for the annual Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards.

Categories include a People’s Choice Award, and all winners, including the Leader of the Year Award, and the Supreme Award.

Winners will be revealed at the gala on November 14 at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

Awards CEO Karla Lee said that every year organisers were amazed by the dedication and innovation of local businesses.

“Even for those who don’t make the finalist list, the entry process is a valuable opportunity to reflect, celebrate achievements, and receive insights from experienced judges,” she said.