The awards include the new Outstanding Māori and Pasifika Business and Best Micro Business awards, recognising the diverse contributions of small and culturally-led enterprises.
Each entry was assessed on business performance, innovation, leadership, sustainability, and community contribution.
For the new Māori and Pasifika, and Micro Business categories, judges also considered cultural impact and excellence in smaller-scale operations.
The major award last year went to Hastings civil construction company Tūpore Infrastructure.
Actor, writer, director, and comedian Madeleine Sami will host the awards function.
Finalists are:
Best Micro Business: Sacred Space Cleaning, Contentment PR and Communications.
People’s Choice: Cleva Chiropractic, Pēpi Eats, Hygge at Clifton Bay.
Best Emerging Business: RossAi, Cleva Chiropractic, MTF Finance Napier.
Outstanding Māori and Pasifika Business: Kauwaka, Kahu Scaffolding Ltd, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa
Outstanding Social Impact: MTF Finance Napier, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa, Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay.
Excellence in Business: Bizdom, HB Homes & Commercial, Brittin Builders.