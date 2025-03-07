The Donovan family has also sold the trademarks, plant and stock from Hawke’s Bay Brewery to Mates Brewery (an associated company of Big Barrel group).

Big Barrel co-owners and brothers Palwinder and Avtar Singh are from Hawke’s Bay and opened their first liquor store in Napier over 20 years ago, which was the start of the Big Barrel franchise.

Palwinder said owning a brewery was a first for the group and it was attracted by the property and business, and its links to Hawke’s Bay.

He said the brewery was struggling when they bought it but there was plenty of future potential.

“When we looked at the history of the brewery we thought, ‘well, maybe it’s not our speciality area but on a smaller, craft scale maybe it is something we could have a play with’.

“We are a Hawke’s Bay-born business and having a local brewery to complement Big Barrel [is] a great addition to the family.”

He said the Hawke’s Bay Brewing Co brand had great products and won more than 40 awards over the years.

The Filter Room ale house and eatery has been closed for a number of months and will be revamped this year and renamed Barrel Brothers. Photo / NZME

“People love Peach Bomb and people love their beers,” he said.

“There are opportunities to take the brand international.

“We see a lot more opportunities with the brands because the product is good and the quality is good.”

He said Big Barrel stores already sold its products but he believed there was room to grow nationally and with exports.

He said all of the brewery staff had been kept on.

As well as its liquor stores, the Big Barrel group owns three pub-restaurants in Dunedin and Wellington.

Its new restaurant and ale house in Meeanee will be its fourth venue and have a menu boasting English, Indian and Asian-fusion food.

Palwinder said the venue would also have a garden bar and function area, a tasting room, a kids’ play area and a small bottle store called Hawke’s Bay Brewing Liquor (mainly for HB Brewing Co products).

He said there were 22 taps already installed at the venue.

He said they had used the name Barrel Brothers at other venues.

The restaurant and ale house will undergo renovations before opening.

It is about 200m up the road from another garden bar and bistro called The Stolen Pine, which was opened in December at The Meeanee Hotel, run by the former operators of The Filter Room.

Palwinder said 20% of the profit from the brewery would go to the Mates Foundation, which was being rolled out later this year to support charities, emergency services and environmental groups and causes.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.