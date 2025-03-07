Big Barrel owner Palwinder Singh (second left) alongside his nephew and business associate Karanvir (left) and the team behind Hawke's Bay Brewing Co. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
The Big Barrel group has bought its first brewery as well as a neighbouring restaurant and alehouse on the outskirts of Napier.
The family-run group, which owns almost 50 liquor stores across the country, plans to continue operating the long-standing Hawke’s Bay Brewing Co brand and brewery in Meeanee. Itsays there is plenty of opportunity to grow the business, including internationally.
A new restaurant and alehouse, called Barrel Brothers, is also due to open in a building next to the brewery and on the same property around October.
He said all of the brewery staff had been kept on.
As well as its liquor stores, the Big Barrel group owns three pub-restaurants in Dunedin and Wellington.
Its new restaurant and ale house in Meeanee will be its fourth venue and have a menu boasting English, Indian and Asian-fusion food.
Palwinder said the venue would also have a garden bar and function area, a tasting room, a kids’ play area and a small bottle store called Hawke’s Bay Brewing Liquor (mainly for HB Brewing Co products).
He said there were 22 taps already installed at the venue.
He said they had used the name Barrel Brothers at other venues.
The restaurant and ale house will undergo renovations before opening.
Palwinder said 20% of the profit from the brewery would go to the Mates Foundation, which was being rolled out later this year to support charities, emergency services and environmental groups and causes.
