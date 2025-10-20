Jackson Ball won the individual male award and the NBHS basketball team, of which he is a member, won the team award. Photo / Photosport

Tall Blacks and Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketballer Jackson Ball has signed off one part of his career and logged on for another just days apart on either side of the Tasman.

On Wednesday, he claimed the Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Awards’ Male Sportsperson of the Year title for the second time, and on Saturday he scored his first points for summer club and 2024-25 Australian NBL champions Illawarra Hawks.

In action with the club as a development player ahead of the New Zealand season and the teen’s subsequent move to the University of Wisconsin in the US, Ball had 12m 27s on court for four points.

But the Hawks, with 2025 Hawke’s Bay Hawks Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and Daniel Grida also on the team, were beaten 116-76, their fourth loss in five games, leaving the side at the bottom of the 10-team competition.