Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay basketballer Jackson Ball nets second schools sports award

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Jackson Ball won the individual male award and the NBHS basketball team, of which he is a member, won the team award. Photo / Photosport

Jackson Ball won the individual male award and the NBHS basketball team, of which he is a member, won the team award. Photo / Photosport

Tall Blacks and Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketballer Jackson Ball has signed off one part of his career and logged on for another just days apart on either side of the Tasman.

On Wednesday, he claimed the Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Awards’ Male Sportsperson of the Year title for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save