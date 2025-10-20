Multi-talents were a theme of the night at the schools awards, with Central Hawke’s Bay College student Caitlin Kirk named the Female Sportsperson of the Year for her achievements in cross-country, athletics, triathlon and aquathlon.
The Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards were held last month, but there has still been no announcement on the future of the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, which were postponed indefinitely in April.
2025 Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Sports Awards
Male Sportsperson of the Year: Jackson Ball (Napier Boys’ High School) – basketball.
Female Sportsperson of the Year: Caitlin Kirk (Central Hawke’s Bay College) – cross-country, athletics, triathlon, aquathlon.
Male All-rounder of the Year: Jyde Lowe (St John’s College) – multisport, cycling, cyclocross.
Female All-rounder of the Year: Caitlin Kirk (Central Hawke’s Bay College) – cross-country, athletics, triathlon, aquathlon.
Athlete With a Disability of the Year: Luis Douglas (Havelock North High School) – athletics, cross-country.
Coach of the Year: Aidan Daly (Napier Boys’ High School) – basketball.
Team of the Year: Napier Boys’ High School – Senior A Premier basketball.
Student Official of the Year: Te Waihanea Tupe-Crichton (Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngati Kahungunu ki Heretaunga) – basketball.
Student Coach of the Year: Amy Alexander, Pippa Fleming, Katie Donnelly (Taradale High School) – canoe polo.