This year’s Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards have been postponed indefinitely because of a shortage of nominations.

The decision follows the awards not being held last year and was announced by the regional sports organisation last week.

Nominations closed on March 5 and last week’s Sport Hawke’s Bay statement said “some fantastic entries” were received, but the overall number of nominations was “insufficient to uphold the high standard of competition and recognition these awards represent”.

The celebration, which was to have been next month in Napier’s War Memorial Centre and cover the calendar year of January 1 to December 31 last year, originated in the mid-1960s as the Hawke’s Bay Sportsman of the Year Award.

It was held annually for more than 20 years as an anchor event at the Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale.