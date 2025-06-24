The Bay Falcons are sending under-12 and under-14 teams to an international tournament in Thailand.

A year after launching a new youth basketball academy in Hawke’s Bay, the Bay Falcons are preparing to send two teams to represent the region at an international tournament in Thailand.

Two squads, under-12 and under-14, will take part in the International Youth Basketball Championships starting this Sunday, competing against worldwide teams including the Philippines, India and Dubai.

“This isn’t just about basketball it’s about growth, cultural exchange and inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams on and off the court,” Bay Falcons manager Tiffany Moore says.

The academy, established in early 2024 by Moore and her family, aims to provide local young players with development pathways on and off the court.

Moore said the trip is a milestone for the club and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of the players involved.