She had earlier in the year, at the end of the southern hemisphere season but early in the season of most of the world’s heptathletes, been ranked in the top 50.
She is currently ranked one place behind fellow New Zealander Maddie Wilson, who was 20th at the weekend, as they bid to have two New Zealanders in the event in Tokyo.
Stephenson claimed four personal bests during her national title win in Auckland in March, including a 13.34s 100m hurdles, the fourth-best by a New Zealand woman.
“Hypomeeting Götzis showed that I am heading in the right direction with all of my events,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today. “My speed is there, my long jump is progressing, and my shot put has improved a lot.
“Over the next few weeks, I’ll continue to refine a few technical things and build back some more speed endurance, but otherwise it’s all there to score big with my coach in Spain, in three weeks,” she said.
“I will take this experience and confidence into the next one.”
