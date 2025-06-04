Briana Stephenson lines up for one of the seven events in her heptathlon in Austria.

Hawke’s Bay athlete Briana Stephenson has got her new European campaign under way in good form as she targets the magic heptathlon of 6000 points this month and a possible world championships tilt later this year.

The big start at the weekend came at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold event Hypomeeting Götzis in Austria.

While it was dominated by American star Anna Hall, with a world equal second-best 7032 points for the seven-event test, Stephenson’s 5945 points, for 17th, was just short of her personal best of 5985, and in sight of the national record of 6278 set 33 years ago.

She also ran 11.36s in the 110m hurdles, again in sight of a national record set in 2009.

Next up are a 100m hurdles and high jump in Portugal on June 14 and the targeted Arona Heptathlon the following weekend in Spain, a key event in her goal of lifting her world points ranking from the current 62nd to about No 24, her best chance of selection for the world track and field championships in Tokyo in September.