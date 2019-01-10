Passengers who touch down in sunny Hawke's Bay on Tuesday will be the first to collect their bags in the new arrivals hall.
The first milestone of the Hawke's Bay Airport expansion has been completed, with contractors polishing off the final touches, such as fitting out the vehicle rental kiosks, placing the glossy information signs and lifting off floor protection covers.
The new expansion includes a new automated baggage system, a first for the airport.
The traditional "tractor trailer" unit will perform its final baggage task on Monday night.