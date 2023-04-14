Hawke's Bay Airport has received the highest accreditation from Airports Council International. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Airport has received the highest ranking available for its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, according to an international council.

It is the only airport in the country to receive the highest ranking, Hawke’s Bay Airport said in a statement.

Airports Council International (ACI) provides an Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. There are six levels of accreditation with the highest being Level 4+ Transition.

Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Rob Stratford said it was fantastic to receive the top mark.

“Sustainability underpins everything that we do.

“We have a long history of investing in our sustainability journey, and pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2030. We are there now, many years ahead of where we thought we would be.”

He said it was important to “play our part in climate change response and show leadership in our industry and region, because all businesses need to make changes”.

ACI Asia-Pacific director general Stefano Baronci praised the work of the airport.

“We are proud of Hawke’s Bay Airport’s excellent achievement in reducing carbon emissions and setting an example for airports in the region,” he said.

The airport has plans to install 52,000 solar panels on a 30-hectare piece of vacant land next to the runway as part of its carbon reduction goals.