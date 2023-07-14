Hawke’s Bay a celebration of light and fire for Matariki long weekend

Civic Square in Hastings shines brightly for a special Matariki presentation. Photo / Paul Taylor

There’s plenty to do for people in Te Matau-a-Māui on Saturday, particularly light- and fire-based events, as people of all ages come together to celebrate Matariki.

The emergence of the Matariki star cluster marks Māori New Year and serves as a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate new beginnings, as well as acting as a period of reflection and regeneration.

Kai, entertainment, remembrance and fireworks at Tōmoana Showgrounds were on Friday night set to get Hastings into the Matariki spirit, while a free ongoing light show that started in Civic Square on Thursday night is set to continue for one more night, from 6pm-10pm on Saturday.

Civic Square in Hastings celebrates Matariki. Photo / Paul Taylor

Saturday will also bring the power of fire to the region with two separate events involving live flames.

Fires among 18 large pou carvings in Civic Square are set to burn as a storyteller shares tales of old on Saturday.

The much-anticipated Matariki Mahuika coastal bonfire burning also looks all go, with decent weather forecast - Napier’s shoreline is set to be set alight from Cape Kidnappers to Tangoio.

“We will have a ring of fire around the bay so, in many ways, Hawke’s Bay will be the hotspot for Matariki on Saturday night,” Ngāti Kahungunu’s events manager Te Rangi Huata told Hawke’s Bay Today on Tuesday.

Many are preparing wood bonfires that will light up the Napier coast on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

The well-known Whānau Marama light show at Ātea a Rangi has also been a highlight for many this Matariki season, with the traditional star compass also hosting a variety of events themed around the history and environmental connection to Matariki.

Light also shines through in artistic expression, with a special Matariki exhibit at Arts Inc Heretaunga that runs until July 22.

The exhibition features artwork from students of Toimairangi, Te Wananga o Aotearoa and artists of the Iwi Toi Kahuhungu Artist Collective have showcased the significance of the stars that make up the Matariki constellation.

Celebrations don’t stop after this weekend, either.

A special event for Central Hawke’s Bay, Whakanuia Matariki ki Tamatea, will also include fireworks and entertainment on Friday, August 11.

Matariki events to check out Saturday

Whānau Marama Light Show

Ātea a Rangi, Waitangi Park, SH51, Awatoto, Napier

Showings at 6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm

$10 tickets available from matariki.events

Matariki Mahuika/Home Fires

DIY bonfires across the Napier coastline from 5pm

People are encouraged to register their intention to take part by emailing matchfitnz@gmail.com

Matariki Pūrākau: Storytelling around the fire

Civic Square, Hastings

Free entry, 6pm to 9pm, Civic Square, Hastings

Matariki Digital Light Show

Free entry, 6pm to 10pm, Civic Square, Hastings