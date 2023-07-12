‘A calamity for Māori’: Hawke’s Bay councillor argues Matariki fires a public health hazard

Large bonfires like the one pictured will light up the coast on Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke’s Bay regional councillor says an Matariki event to burn driftwood along 60-kilometres of the local coast is a health “calamity for Māori”.

Neil Kirton said he feared for the environmental and health impacts of the inaugural event that involves burning wood from Cape Kidnappers to Tangoio on Saturday.

While the idea to encourage the community-run fires from 5pm has the approval of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, councils and iwi, Kirton said the blazes would inevitably have an effect on the air quality and would likely impact those with respiratory issues.

“[It would likely impact] the health of young children with asthma or elderly people with lung issues. [The event] is something we can do without,” he said.

Kirton said many burn-offs last year exceeded air quality standards, and this would likely do the same.

He said there should be talks about how to find a “different way” of doing things.

“I think we have to have a grown-up conversation with the organisers and say people will be harmed by this, and if it gets bigger and bigger the problem will get bigger and bigger with the consequence of significant harm to people.

“Lighting a fire is a novel twist on the whole nature of the festivity. I just can’t see how it adds value. It can only do harm, particularly for Māori with Māori children suffering the highest rates of respiratory diseases.

“The irony is that the celebration turns into a calamity for Māori. That’s my biggest concern.”

He also said council had air-quality standards to uphold. If the fire was in the airshed he claimed it would be classed as illegal.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has refused to address claims from a councillor that Matariki's planned mass fires may pose an environmental hazard. Photo NZME

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, the local environmental protector and watchdog, has repeatedly declined to comment to Hawke’s Bay Today’s requests for its stance on whether the mass-burning was a potential environmental hazard, and declined to respond to Kirton’s claims.

Te Rangi Huata, Ngāti Kahungunu’s events organiser, told Hawke’s Bay Today on Tuesday that he had heard concerns about safety, the environment and permission for Matariki Mahuika but they had nothing to worry about.

“All these things we used to do as family, it is basically common sense. We’re responsible citizens and we will do the responsible thing to look after ourselves,” Huata said.

”[Event co-organiser Neill Gordon] on his page has got things that people can do to keep themselves safe and register. It is good for everyone; it is good for Hawke’s Bay.”

Huata said many had also asked about how Mahuika, the goddess of fire, fit into Matariki.

”Someone said to me ‘Where does Mahuika fit into Matariki? It is not on the official government pages.’ My response is it is not the government’s narrative about Matariki, it is ours. It is the people’s narrative,” he said.

”The hautapu ceremony at Matariki is done around a fire and where does that fire come from? Mahuika, the goddess, so for us one and one makes two.”

Huata also said there was plenty of wood on the beaches to destroy and FENZ supported the event as winter conditions had made it safer.

“Normally whānau get around fires on the beach in November for Guy Fawkes and New Year when it is windy and dry,” he said.

Sue Parke, clinical lead at registered charity Breathe Hawke’s Bay, recommended that those with respiratory problems should generally stay away from bonfires if they feel like they are at risk.

“It’s all about perspective and making sure people make the right choices. We would obviously recommend people don’t turn up and watch the fires if they have respiratory issues.”

