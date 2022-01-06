Havelock North Four Square owners assessing damage after fire

Access to the Te Mata Four Square in Havelock North is still restricted three days after a fire broke out and spilled smoke through it. Photo / Paul Taylor

Access to the Te Mata Four Square in Havelock North is still restricted three days after a fire broke out and spilled smoke through it. Photo / Paul Taylor

Te Mata Four Square in Havelock North remains closed, almost three days after a fire spread in its roof.

In a post on Wednesday, store owners Jayesh and Nilam Uka announced they were assessing the extent of the damage the fire had caused before deciding when to reopen.

The post said messages of support had meant a lot to them, and they were thankful no one was hurt.

"I would like to thank my team members who did a fantastic job managing the situation and leading everyone who was in store at the time out to safety. My sincere thanks to all the firefighters, customers, our close community and fellow store owners for their overwhelming messages of support and offers to help," the post said.

Three fire trucks from Havelock North and Hastings were called to the fire about 5.20pm Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 30 minutes.

Havelock North station fire Chief Rod Triplow said the fire wasn't huge, but had done a fair amount of smoke damage to the building.

Triplow said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.