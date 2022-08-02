Local artist Brandon Blair from Crimson Flower Ltd finishing up his new mural in the Hastings CBD. Photo / Supplied

Local artist Brandon Blair from Crimson Flower Ltd finishing up his new mural in the Hastings CBD. Photo / Supplied

Colourful artwork has wrapped around an empty construction site opposite Toitoi, Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The new mural depicting community kaupapa and facility logos has been finished just in time for the Toitoi Municipal Building reopening this weekend.

Local artist Brandon Blair from Crimson Flower Ltd transformed the corner of Hastings St and Eastbourne St East with a bold, bright mural incorporating the logos of both Toitoi and Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga - Hastings City Art Gallery.

HDC Kaiwhakahaere, Ngā Toi me te Ahurea – manager, arts & culture Megan Peacock-Coyle said the design elements speak to the kaupapa of Hastings District Council, particularly its arts facilities, as well as the history of the area.

Peacock-Coyle said arts facilities provide community wellbeing, cultural connection, and a sense of identity for Hastings and our community. The design elements within this mural illustrate this vision.

"The designs flow like a stream, which echoes the etched patterns on both the exterior of Functions on Hastings and the pavement outside the Toitoi Municipal Building, both of which represent the Mākirikiri Stream, a wahi tapu which runs under our city," she said.

The arts and culture manager said "that as well as providing an uplifting display in itself, the mural will act as a background for promotions of events and exhibitions happening in these arts and cultural facilities over the coming months".

The colourful mural is a welcome addition to the empty site as it adds to the beautification of the Hastings CBD just in time for the municipal building's reopening.

The official opening of the Toitoi Municipal Building will start with a pōhiri at 10am on Saturday morning and will feature performances and a talk about the history of the building from local historian Michael Fowler.

There will also be a chance for the community to look around the building over the weekend.

For times and details of all that's happening over the weekend, go to www.toitoivenues.co.nz/whats-on/municipal-building-grand-opening/