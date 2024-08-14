Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds grandstand native timber repurposed and gifted

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Demolition is set to be completed at the end of August. Video / Paul Taylor

Parts of the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds grandstand have been transformed into keepsakes for people with a historic connection to the showgrounds.

The native timber from the seating, handrails and flooring was salvaged for re-use and a small amount made into mementos in the form of chopping boards.

One of the recipients was Ross Williams, who was the showgrounds’ groundsman for the past seven to eight years, and his connection extends back to childhood, and through generations of his family.

“My first memories of the Tōmoana Showgrounds were when I was 10 years old, which was my first time sitting in the grandstand.”

Williams said his father competed in dog trials as well as equestrian competitions - as did his grandfather, and more recently his daughter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Ross Williams was given a chopping board made with native timber from the grandstand.
Ross Williams was given a chopping board made with native timber from the grandstand.

“I only missed one A&P Show in my life, and had been helping out with the show when about seven years ago I was offered the job of groundsman - it was quite a surprise to receive the chopping board.”

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the deconstruction of the Tōmoana Showgrounds grandstand is “substantially complete” with about 96% of the waste materials successfully diverted from the landfill.

The work began at the beginning of May this year, following an earlier building assessment that showed deterioration of the building’s roof and support structure had made it unsafe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After a competitive tender process, Central Demolition was selected to undertake the deconstruction with the intent to recycle as much material as possible to avoid it being sent to the landfill.

In total around 3000 tonnes of concrete, 235 tonnes of steel and other metals and eight tonnes of glass have been diverted from landfill and recycled.

The grandstand at the Hastings Tomoana Showgrounds during demolition. Photo / Paul Taylor
The grandstand at the Hastings Tomoana Showgrounds during demolition. Photo / Paul Taylor

The concrete was sent to a local quarry for crushing and re-use as aggregate, the metal sent to local scrap metal dealers for processing and re-use and the glass sent to a local 5R facility for recycling.

As the demolition wrapped up, grass was replanted on the vacant site.

What happens next for the area will be worked through by a trust that is being established and will work on the planning for future investment.


Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today