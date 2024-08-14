Demolition is set to be completed at the end of August. Video / Paul Taylor

Parts of the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds grandstand have been transformed into keepsakes for people with a historic connection to the showgrounds.

The native timber from the seating, handrails and flooring was salvaged for re-use and a small amount made into mementos in the form of chopping boards.

One of the recipients was Ross Williams, who was the showgrounds’ groundsman for the past seven to eight years, and his connection extends back to childhood, and through generations of his family.

“My first memories of the Tōmoana Showgrounds were when I was 10 years old, which was my first time sitting in the grandstand.”

Williams said his father competed in dog trials as well as equestrian competitions - as did his grandfather, and more recently his daughter.