Having the heated indoor pool open year-round was explored as an option, but with heating and staffing potentially totalling a net cost of more than $150,000 a year, it was considered too financially risky, until a more thorough region-wide aquatics review had been conducted mid-2026.

The changes are designed to better cater for visitors, improve financial performance and give year-round access to parts of the much-loved community asset, according to the Hastings District Council.

Last season, the park ran at a loss of $326,000 and closed a month early following a wet and cold summer.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, Hastings district councillors discussed recent reviews of the facility that have been undertaken to determine when and how visitors use the facility, and how it could be run more efficiently to improve both the visitor experience and its financial sustainability.

Multiple options were explored, informed by extensive visitor and public feedback and weighed up against financial and operational considerations, including staffing availability and costs.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the changes were aimed at delivering year-round, inclusive, and affordable recreation options for families across Hastings and beyond.

“Splash Planet is an important asset both for our community and for the visitors it attracts to Hastings, who contribute to the local economy.

“These changes are being made for the coming season to deliver an attraction that is more sustainable, and one that addresses what residents and visitors have told us works better for them, while being financially prudent.”

Additionally, the summer opening hours will change to 10am to 6pm – the most popular option in a recent public survey.

The new schedule will mean Splash Planet will open weekends only for the first four weeks of the season (November 15 – December 7, 2025), followed by a full seven-day operation over the peak eight-week period (December 8, 2025 – February 1 2026).

The final four weeks of the season (February 7 – March 1, 2026) will also be weekend-only.

The changes recognise the public feedback, the lower weekday visitor numbers at both ends of the season, and the need to reduce operational costs.

The council said, depending on how the season goes and staffing constraints, it could be possible to extend weekend openings beyond March 1 if good weather remains.

The outcome of the trial, based on financial performance and customer satisfaction, will be assessed alongside the long-term future of Splash Planet in the planning stages for the 2027-2037 Long Term Plan.