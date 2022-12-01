The new Lawrie Cooke Reserve and playground that pays homage to local orchard history, is now open. Photo / Supplied

Construction of the Lawrie Cooke Reserve and playground is complete and several generations of the Cooke family, industry friends, and neighbours gathered recently for the official opening.

The new green space and playground in the residential development of Lyndhurst, fronting on to Matariki Ave, is named after noted Hastings nurseryman Lawrence (Lawrie) Cooke.

The growth of the residential development in Lyndhurst had necessitated the new reserve for the area; a space where neighbours could relax and children could play.

Mr Cooke, along with his wife Jan, grew trees for the orcharding industry for nearly 60 years in Hastings, and that legacy lives on today with son Marty and daughter-in-law Kelli now running L.E. Cooke Nurseryman Ltd, one of the longest surviving fruit tree nurseries still operating in New Zealand.

Lawrie Cooke died at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital in October, aged 91, and Lawrie’s daughter Margot said it was bittersweet that while Lawrie had seen some progress on the playground, he was not there to see it opened.

“We are delighted and very proud that this reserve bears his name and I’m sure he would have been pleased with how it looks; it’s a great tribute to a true plantsman,” she said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was very special to have family members, as well as nurserymen and members of the community, attend the playground’s opening.

“When the plans started being made for this green space, it was an obvious and easy decision to name this reserve and playground after Lawrie to recognise his contribution to the fruit-growing industry.

“Through the design of this playground, we wanted to create something that would give a new generation a reminder of the past.”

This includes play equipment that is fruit-inspired – fruit bin climbing frame and slide, play tractor, fruit colour scheme and surfacing.

In time it will also include a mini orchard with trees kindly donated by L.E. Cooke Nurseryman.