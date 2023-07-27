Group leader Jenny Epplett stands with a selection of 1st Windsor Scout members in front of the container that the marquee was stolen from. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Scouts want to track down a large marquee stolen from them, and the inquisitive group of kids have already found their first clue.

When members of the 1st Windsor Scout Group in Hastings turned up for a fire lighting session at Windsor Park Monday night, they discovered a thief or thieves had broken into their shipping container on Sylvan Rd.

“They went to get some wood out of the container and realised it wasn’t locked,” group leader Jenny Epplett said.

Inside the container was one particularly crucial piece of equipment - their marquee - that’s used for big events like camping competitions, group camps and jamboree.

At first, there was a thought it could have been more forgetful than nefarious, as the container door was shut, but then some Scouts kids discovered a padlock - seemingly jimmied - in bushes beside the Scout hall.

Not only does the tent serve a key purpose for the 1st Windsor Scout Group, but the Hastings Host Lions also miss out now as well.

“The Lions actually gave us the money to buy it in the first place,” Epplett said. “They also use it when they have events on.”

Epplett said there wouldn’t likely be any distinct markings on the marquee, besides some vivid markings around the holes that were due to be repaired.

“It was actually due to have a few of the little holes it had in it get repaired.”

While the marquee itself is insured, the group still has to come up with a $1000 excess that they don’t have.

“We haven’t got the feedback [from insurance] yet, but hopefully we will get insurance for it, but we will still be $1000 down.”

Epplett said many of the kids were disappointed, particularly those who have used it for a long time, and she had no idea who would want to steal it.

“We’re all out there trying to do good and it’s a shame [the thieves] can’t be a part of that. If they were part of Scouting, they wouldn’t be thinking this way.”

After filing a police report, the group is also appealing for information from the public. Epplett said any financial help would be greatly appreciated.

“We have to scrounge for every cent we get, that’s the sad bit. It’s not like we’ve got money pouring out to just replace things every five minutes.

“It means the kids miss out.”

Acting Inspector Neale Saunders said police were investigating after a burglary at a premises on Sylvan Rd, Parkdale, overnight on Monday.

“An examination has been conducted, inquiries are ongoing,” he said.

“Police take burglary and theft incidents seriously, if you see anything suspicious contact police immediately on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.”

He said advice for people to prevent burglaries included things like recording the serial numbers or engraving valuable items with a licence number, installing an alarm system and get sensor lights fitted as a deterrent, and keeping in contact with neighbours.

