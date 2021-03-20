Hastings missing 13-year-old found

Ashleigh Lay, 13, has been found after being reported missing on Thursday. Photo / File

A 13-year-old girl missing since Thursday morning has been found "safe and well".

Ashleigh Lay was reported missing after last being seen on in Windsor Ave, Parkvale, Hastings, at about 11.15am Thursday.

A massive search was undertaken across the North Island relating to police concerns for her "safety and wellbeing".

Lay was found near the Ruahine Range shortly before 12pm on Sunday.

Police thanked the public for the support and assistance in the search.

In a video on social media, members of Lay's family also offered their thanks to those who had helped with the search.